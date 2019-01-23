Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' to release in over 50 countries

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Kangana Ranaut is all set to steal the show in her first-period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. The movie is high on the buzz word and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the majestic drama unfold on-screen.

The movie is set to release in over 50 countries worldwide and in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: “#Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi to release in over 50 countries worldwide in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... 25 Jan 2019 release.”

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress has worked hard for acing her part with rigourous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy.

The film is based on the life of warrior princess Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

The period drama will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

It is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2019.