Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi witnesses significant growth in earnings

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut's period-drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' is on a winning spree. Directed by Krish and Kangana, the biographical flick has garnered mostly positive reviews from all over and has been dominating the Box Office.

Despite new releases, the film has shown an upward trend at the ticket windows.

'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' collected Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day and currently stands with a net collection of Rs 76.65 crore. In fact, the film witnessed a positive turnaround on weekends as it minted almost Rs 12 crore alone on these two days. The second-weekend collections have taken the overall collections of the film to an impressive figure.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collections of the film on Twitter as he wrote, "#Manikarnika picked up speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Steady trending... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 91.70 cr. India biz."

Here are a week-wise business collection of the film:

Week 1: Rs 61.15 cr

Week 2: Rs 23.40 cr

Weekend 3: Rs 7.15 cr

Total: Rs 91.70 cr India biz.

Kangana's first-period drama has been produced by Zee Studios and it released in a massive 3000 screens in the country. It also released in 50 countries with 700 screen count worldwide. Therefore, the total screen count of 'Manikarnika' came to be a massive 3700. The movie released in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Kangana played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The period-drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

The film clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' at the Box Office.

A special screening of the film was organized for President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Cultural Centre on January 18, 2019 in presence of Kangana and her team before release of the film on January 25, 2019.