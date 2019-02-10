Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' witnesses growth at the box office

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is going strong at the box office and has witnessed significant growth in collections. The story of the fierce Queen Laxmibai of Jhansi, 'Manikarnika' has struck the right chord with the audience. While many applauded Kangana for delivering some mind-blowing actions sequences, others expressed how awe-struck they were with the films' sets.

The film has already crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide and is performing well at the local box office as well.

'Manikarnika' has now collected over Rs 88 crores at the domestic box office. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections.

He wrote, “#Manikarnika has a solid turnaround on [third] Sat [growth: 112%], which was witnessed on [second] Sat [growth: 50%] as well... Biz on [third] Sun should witness strong momentum... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 88.45 cr. India biz.”

#Manikarnika has a solid turnaround on [third] Sat [growth: 112%], which was witnessed on [second] Sat [growth: 50%] as well... Biz on [third] Sun should witness strong momentum... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 88.45 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2019

Looks like the positive word of mouth has boosted the film's collections.

'Manikarnika' also marked popular television actress Ankita Lokhande's debut in Bollywood. Lokhande plays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film and her performance too has been lauded by fans.

The film also stars Atul Kulkarni as Tātyā Tope, Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan and Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao.

It hit the silver screens on January 25 and marks Kangana's directorial debut.