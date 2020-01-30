हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Panga

Kangana Ranaut's Panga stays steady at box office, here's how much the film has earned

'Panga' opened to positive reviews from the critics on Friday. However, the film could not encash at the box office despite the star power of Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s Panga stays steady at box office, here&#039;s how much the film has earned
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@taranadarsh

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga', since Monday, has stayed steady at the box office with everyday collections of close to Rs 1 crore each. Till Wednesday, 'Panga' earned Rs 19.83 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. 

'Panga' opened to positive reviews from the critics on Friday. However, the film could not encash at the box office despite the star power of Kangana Ranaut. On the opening day, it earned Rs 2.70 crore and over the weekend, it managed to mint Rs 12 crore. 

"'Panga' is steady on the lower side... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr. Total: Rs 19.83 cr," he tweeted.

The business of 'Panga' appears to have been affected by Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D'. 'Tanhaji' released a week ahead of 'Panga' and 'Street Dancer 3D' and is currently ruling the box office at Rs 235 crore. 'Street Dancer 3D', on the other hand, crossed the 50-crore mark. 

'Panga', directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, also features Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. The film narrates the life of a forgotten kabaddi champion, played by Kangana, who returns to pursue her dreams despite running a family. 

