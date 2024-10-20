'Kanguva' is already one of the most awaited films of the year, following in the footsteps of South Indian cinema's groundbreaking achievements like 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film is expected to raise the bar for Indian cinema with its grandeur, unique concept, and visual splendor. While fans have been captivated by the intriguing posters, the release of 'Vamos Brincar Babe' has only heightened the anticipation for the film, which is slated to hit theaters in November.

Studio Green took to social media to unveil an impressive new poster while announcing the release date of the song, accompanied by the caption:

"Get ready to dance the night away 2nd Single from #Kanguva dropping on 21st October A @thisisdsp Musical #VamosBrincarBabe #KanguvaFromNov14"

'Kanguva' is being touted as the biggest and most expensive film of the year, with a staggering budget exceeding ₹350 crore. The film has outpaced big-name projects like 'Pushpa' and 'Singham' in scale and ambition. Shot across seven different countries, the film explores the prehistoric era with cutting-edge cinematography and special effects. Hollywood experts were hired for key technical roles, including action sequences and visual design.

Additionally, one of the movie's most striking features is a colossal war scene involving over 10,000 people, promising to be a visual spectacle like no other. Studio Green has also partnered with top-tier global distributors to ensure the film's release on a massive international scale.