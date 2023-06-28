Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case: Movie To Be Based On Horrific Udaipur Beheading?

New Delhi: Movies based on real-life incidents have a way of evoking strong emotions from the audience. Dramatic depictions of true stories in films have proven to be a profitable formula in the film industry.

The Kanhaiya Murder case in Udaipur is likely to be made as a film. The makers are currently in talks with the family members of the deceased. Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was hacked to death inside his shop in Udaipur by two men in broad daylight on June 28, 2022. Allegedly, Lal had posted content supporting the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. The beheading had sparked public outrage across the country.

Kanhaiya Lal's son Yash had received a call from Mumbai's company named Jani Firefox. He spoke to the director Amit Jani who expressed interest in making a film on the infamous murder case.

June 28, 2023, marks Kanhaiya Lal's first death anniversary. Director Amit Jani might be arriving in Udaipur, and then further discussions will be done about the film and other things related to it, he said.

Yash said that the film could be titled - 'Udaipur Files,' I talked to my family about making this film, after which all the family members agreed. However, an official announcement is awaited from the makers.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area on June 28. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said.

The accused were arrested within hours of the incident. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

In the video, 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal was attacked by Riyaz with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

Notably, Kanhaiya had also filed a complaint with the police about receiving threats. The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.