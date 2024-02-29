trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726208
Kanika Dhillon Gets Candid At The First Look Teaser Launch Of Kajol, Kriti Sanon's 'Do Patti'

Today, at the grand event in the city unveiling the first look teaser, Dhillon expressed her excitement about this special project and her decision to step into the producer's role. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Kanika Dhillon, known for her gripping storylines, is set to make her mark as a producer with Do Patti under her production house Kathha Pictures, featuring Kajol and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Today, at the grand event in the city unveiling the first look teaser, Dhillon expressed her excitement about this special project and her decision to step into the producer's role. 

Dhillon shared," Do Patti is a very special project and there is no greater satisfaction than delivering a great story to your audience that is thrilling and interesting. You will be enthralled to see  Kriti Sanon in a never-seen avatar and having Kajol who is such a legendary actor was such a great pleasure as a writer-producer." 

She further added, "Thrillers are something that has always interested me. Do Patti is a project that will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout. It's undoubtedly one of Kriti Sanon's best performances."

Do Patti is produced by Kathha Pictures in association with Blue Butterfly Pictures. 

