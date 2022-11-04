Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev gives a shoutout to Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL,' recalls her own experience!

New Delhi: Satramm Ramani's Double XL starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and debutant Mahat Raghavendra, has been the talk of the town and is all scheduled to hit theatres tomorrow. The film talks about one of the salient issues which are body shaming.

The legendary Kapil Dev has an interesting cameo in the film and now his wife Romi Bhatia has come forward praising the film after they watched the movie in a special screening and spoke about the insensitive comments she went through when she was about to get married to the cricketer.

Bhatia adds, "When we met, I was that size shown in the movie and you girls have lived my life. The time when we were engaged to him (Kapil) people said, why is he getting married to this aunty? I loved every part of the film and I kept nudging him throughout the film and saying Humari yaad nahi aa rahi."

She further added, "I have already messaged my friends that this a must-see film and every one of you was so good in the movie. The movie is fabulous."

Kapil Dev himself was blown away by the film and gave it a standing ovation and we really now can't wait for it to hit the theatres.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz. Double XL comes to a theatre near you on 4th November 2022.