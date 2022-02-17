हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma

"I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das film," says Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma to star in a Nandita Das film, to play food delivery boy: PIC

Mumbai: After featuring in movies ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi’, comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to enthral the audience with his acting skills once again with a new film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Shahana Goswami.

As per a statement, in Nandita Das` directorial, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider. Excited to work with Nandita, Kapil said, "I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me."

He added, "An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair, are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film."

According to Nandita, the film "attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight."

She added, "And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn't seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the `common man`, despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness."

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, too spoke about the project. He shared, "Nandita first narrated this idea to us as a short. We loved it so much that we actively encouraged her to expand it into a full feature. And we are elated to say that the idea is blossoming into a wonderful film that captures the lives of the invisible, `ordinary` people who actually keep this country and our economy running."

The film, slated to begin filming later this month. It is set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Tags:
Kapil SharmaNandita DasKapil Sharma filmShahana GoswamiSameer Nair
