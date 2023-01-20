topStoriesenglish
Kapil Sharma's Zwigato coming to cinemas near you on March 17, Nandita Das announces!

Zwigato Release Date: Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’ in which Kapil Sharma will be seen in a pivotal part.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Nandita Das took to her social media handles and made the big announcement about her upcoming release starring comedy kind Kapil Sharma in the lead role. She tweeted: The most awaited order is finally arriving! Zwigato will release on March 17, 2023, in Cinemas. It is a heartwarming life-like story about a food delivery rider and his family. Thank you @kapilsharmak9 @shahanagoswami & @nairsameer for being fellow riders.

‘Zwigato’ features Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles. The film is set to hit the big screen on March 17, 2023. Set in the gorgeous city of Bhubaneswar, Zwigato follows the story of a food delivery rider who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. 

Written and directed by Nandita Das, this highly topical film delves into the lives of ‘ordinary people’. If you are looking for a heartfelt, thought-provoking and immersive experience, then put it on your calendar right away.

Zwigato had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival, and its Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival respectively.

 

