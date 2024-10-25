New Delhi: After getting rave reviews and a heart-warming response from the audience, garnered through its theatrical and global festival run, Zwigato is now available for a wider audience. Starting today, October 25, 2024, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das.

Zwigato is a moving story about the everyday struggles and triumphs of a food delivery rider, played by Kapil Sharma. He navigates through the daily anxieties of a gig worker in the world of ratings, algorithms and incentives. His wife and homemaker, played by Shahana Goswami, explores work opportunities to support the income. Her fears of finding a job are coupled with the excitement of newfound independence. The film sheds light on invisible ‘ordinary’ people, hidden in plain sight. Set in Bhubaneswar, it is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy.

The film has been showcased globally at prestigious film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival, and the Kerala International Film Festival. Furthermore, the screenplay of Zwigato has been added to the prestigious the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture, a true honour and a testament to the film.

Do not miss Zwigato, a heartfelt, thought-provoking cinematic experience, now streaming on Prime Video.