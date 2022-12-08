topStoriesenglish
Kapil Sharma's ‘Zwigato’ to premiere in India at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala

Kapil Sharma's Upcoming Film: Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: After the World premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das’ ‘Zwigato’, is set to premiere in India at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala. The film has been selected as the opening film in the Kaleidoscope section of the festival. The screenings are on 10th and 13th December 2022. 

Written and Directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil Sharma, as a food delivery rider who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who starts to work to support his income. It is the story of the relentless struggle of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people that are hidden in plain sight.  The film is life-like - bitter-sweet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala takes place from December 9th to 16th at Trivandrum, Kerala.  

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’ - a film which has been directed by ace filmmaker Nandita Das.

Kapil Sharmakapil sharma filmskapil sharma newsNandita DasZwigatoThe Kapil Sharma Show

