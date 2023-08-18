New Delhi: Pakistani national Seema Haider, whose cross-border romance with India's Sachin Meena has been making headlines for quite some time now. Earlier, this month, speculation about her being offered a Bollywood movie titled 'Karachi To Noida' by filmmaker Amit Jani surfaced online and now we see the makers have dropped the first look poster of the song 'Chal Pade Hain Hum' from the film.

SEEMA HAIDER IN KARACHI TO NOIDA?

Karachi to Noida makers took to their social media platforms and shared the first poster of the song titled Chal Pade Hain Hum which will release on August 20, 2023. It has been sung by Preeti Saroj and the lyrics have been penned by producer Amit Jani. The music director and composer of Chal Pade Hai Hum is Shashank Durgvanshi.



Farheen Falak is all set to play the lead role of Seema Haider in the movie.

Other supporting cast in the film includes Shrishti Bansal Kyra Negi, Misha Negi, Sushant Rana, Das, Aman and Sandesh. The film is directed by Bharat Singh.

Jani Firefox Production House reportedly offered Seema Haider the movie but whether she will be seen in the above film or not, is still not officially out.

WHAT IS SEEMA HAIDER CONTROVERSY?

For the uninitiated, Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen, met Noida's Sachin Meena on the mobile game PUBG, following which, she entered India along with her four children from Nepal. Seema is already married to Ghulam Haider and has four children with him.