Karan Johar And Aditya Chopra Compete To Launch Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan As An Actor: Reports

Mumbai: Aryan Khan who is all set to make a debut as a director with Stardom is filled with numerous opportunities by filmmakers and producers to have a smashing launch as an actor. However, there have been several times Shah Rukh Khan became vocal about Aryan not being interested in acting but directing. But the craze for this star boy is different. He is the most popular and loved star kid of all, and the curiosity around him that has been created always attracts the audience towards him.

As per reports in Mid Day, there are lots of directors and producers including Karan Johar, and Aditya Chopra have approached Shah Rukh Khan to launch his son. And it will be interesting to see if ever anyone manages to bring the star boy on the celluloid.

It is reported that whoever meets Aryan Khan believes he has all the qualities to become the next big thing as he follows his father’s footsteps. And SRK’s close friends Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Farah Khan have directly offered to Shah Rukh Khan to launch Aryan Khan. But Aryan Khan is inclined towards his web series and he might not make his presence as an actor.

During his interview with David Letterman, SRK said how his son isn't interested in acting,” He doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too, but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me.”.

Aryan Khan is the most loved boy in the industry.