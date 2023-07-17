trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636816
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar Gets Upset Over 'Yodha' And 'Merry Christmas' Release Clash, Says 'This Is Not The Way Forward'

Karan on Monday took to Threads and voiced his thoughts. It comes after the release date for Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' was announced, which is as same as his production 'Yodha'. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 08:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Karan Johar Gets Upset Over 'Yodha' And 'Merry Christmas' Release Clash, Says 'This Is Not The Way Forward' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar has critcised producers and studios for announcing a release date of a movie, which has already been blocked by others "without courtesy of a phone call." 

Karan on Monday took to Threads and voiced his thoughts. It comes after the release date for Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' was announced, which is as same as his production 'Yodha'. 

After the release date for  'Merry Christmas' was announced which is of December 15, Karan took to his Threads account and wrote: "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don't stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile…."

cre Trending Stories

It seems that Karan cryptically referred to Sriram Raghavan and Ramesh Taurani, who are co-producing Merry Christmas.

'Yodha' stars  Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, while 'Merry Christmas' is a dark comedy thriller directed by Sriram Raghvan.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded