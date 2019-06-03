close

Kalank

Karan Johar on failure of 'Kalank': It is largely my responsibility

 'Kalank' failed to make an impression at the box office despite having some of the most talented actors on board

New Delhi: Karan Johar's 'Kalank' failed to make an impression at the box office despite having some of the most talented actors on board and being a visual spectacle. From its larger than life trailer and impactful teasers, audiences had expected a lot from the film. However, it disappointed many fans and received criticism, mainly because of its script.

The film's producer, K Jo, in an interaction with DNA opened up about its failure.

Johar said, “To me, when Kalank fails, it is my failure. I’m the older one, I’m the wiser one. I’m the more knowledgeable person about what works and what doesn’t. If the film has faltered, it is largely my responsibility and my blame. Of course, no one person can take the blame, but I choose to because I felt that the material was something I was aware of for not one year but 15 years. It was a film that was close to my heart and perhaps that is the reason why I lost a certain objectivity. I failed the movie by not being the right governing force.”

Johar further added that there were two ways that he could have gone about this, one was to sunk in the failure or other was to learn from it.

“When you fail and learn from it, that to me is a success. I will never look at Kalank as a failure. I will look at it as a success because it has taught me how not to fail like this.”, said the producer.

Kalank had been directed by Abhishek Varman and starred Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

