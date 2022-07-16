NewsEntertainmentMovies
Karan Johar vs Kartik Aaryan: 'Shehzada' release to clash with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'!

On Saturday, Taran Adarsh took to social media and announced that the release date of the film has been postponed to next year and now, it will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. 'Shehzada' was earlier slated to release on November 4 this year.

  • Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Shehzada' has finally received a release date and it has started a whole new discussion.
  • It is going to clash with Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Shehzada' has finally received a release date and it has started a whole new discussion as it is going to clash with Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

On Saturday, Taran Adarsh took to social media and announced that the release date of the film has been postponed to next year and now, it will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. 'Shehzada' was earlier slated to release on November 4 this year.

 

Also, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared his shot from the film. In the caption, he wrote, "Shehzada Returns Home Feb 10th 2023."

 

Also, Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is set to release on the same day, February 10th, 2023. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This will be the first box office clash between actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar ever since their fallout. 

Let me tell you, Kartik was earlier supposed to feature in KJo's 'Dostana 2' along with Janhvi Kapoor. The shooting of the film had already begun but Kartik was removed from the film 'due to unprofessional circumstances.' No one really knows what hppened but this film clash is definitely not looking very good right now.

'Shehzada' is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. It is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

 

