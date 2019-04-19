close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kalank

Karan Johar's 'Kalank' gets a good start overseas—Check out collections

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles

Karan Johar&#039;s &#039;Kalank&#039; gets a good start overseas—Check out collections

New Delhi: Karan Johar's 'Kalank' took the box office by storm the moment it hit the screens. The film got a spectacular opening of more than Rs 21 crore and was lauded for its exquisite visuals.

The film opened up to a good start overseas as well. It minted over Rs 5 crore in the international markets.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “A midweek release [Wed], #Kalank opens well #Overseas... Wed total: $ 740k [₹ 5.14 cr]...

North America: $ 270k

UK: £ 141k

Middle East: $ 115k

Australia: A$ 128k, biggest opener of 2019”

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. All the lead actors of the film have been lauded for their performances however, absence of a good storyline disappointed some of the viewers. 

It is directed by Abhishek Varman who also helmed Alia-Arjun Kapoor starrer '2 States'.

The film emerged as the highest opener of 2019 leaving behind films like Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

It released on April 17.

Tags:
KalankKalank collectionsAlia BhattVarun DhawanKaran Johar
Next
Story

I felt bad with failure of 'Zero': Shah Rukh Khan

Must Watch

PT7M52S

DNA analysis on the downfall of Jet Airways