Karan Johar's 'Kalank' gets a good start overseas—Check out collections

New Delhi: Karan Johar's 'Kalank' took the box office by storm the moment it hit the screens. The film got a spectacular opening of more than Rs 21 crore and was lauded for its exquisite visuals.

The film opened up to a good start overseas as well. It minted over Rs 5 crore in the international markets.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “A midweek release [Wed], #Kalank opens well #Overseas... Wed total: $ 740k [₹ 5.14 cr]...

North America: $ 270k

UK: £ 141k

Middle East: $ 115k

Australia: A$ 128k, biggest opener of 2019”

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. All the lead actors of the film have been lauded for their performances however, absence of a good storyline disappointed some of the viewers.

It is directed by Abhishek Varman who also helmed Alia-Arjun Kapoor starrer '2 States'.

The film emerged as the highest opener of 2019 leaving behind films like Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

It released on April 17.