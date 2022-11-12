Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release on THIS date

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally announced the release date of his upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film, which marks the director's return to the big screen after a seven-year absence, will be released on April 28, 2023.

Karan Johar took to his social media accounts to share the information with the fans. While sharing the post, he wrote, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It's that time again -to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023."

Here is the post shared by the director:

The film will star actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film also boasts of a strong supporting cast, which includes names such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, among others. The movie will have the music of composer Pritam, and the lyrics will be penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Karan Johar's last directorial was the superhit film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. The film starred actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.