Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar cut cake on Good News sets — Take a look

New Delhi: They worked together on two films — 'Aitraaz' and 'Kambakht Ishq' and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. And even after 10 years after they last worked together, they are considered one of the hit jodis of Bollywood.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to reunite again for Karan Johar's 'Good News'. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and has been making news ever since it was first announced.

On Friday, a fan club of the actress shared a picture from the sets of 'Good News' in which they stand in front of a table with a chocolate cake placed on it. The picture has been candidly shot and shows Akshay cutting the cake while Kareena stands besides him.

The picture also features the entire crew of the film.

Take a look:

Unseen pictures of Kareena and Akshay from the sets of #GoodNews back in May pic.twitter.com/aRlMPcGqYO — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaUpdates) July 5, 2019

Speaking of Akshay, he has his kitty filled with films like 'Mission Mangal', 'Housefull 4', 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Sooryavanshi' and another untitled film on Prithviraj Chouhan.

Kareena is currently in London, shooting for 'Angrezi Medium'. She also has Karan Johar's 'Takht' with her.