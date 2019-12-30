Kareena Kapoor-Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz sets the Box Office on fire

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's latest outing Good Newwz is wreaking havoc at the Box Office right from the Day 1. The film had a stupendous first week and the numbers continue to go up.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#GoodNewwz sets BO on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz."

The film also became Akshay Kumar's fourth film to cross the 50 crore mark in the first week of its release.

Adarsh shared the collections of his four films and wrote, "#AkshayKumar versus #AkshayKumar... *Opening Weekend* biz - 2019...

#Kesari ₹ 78.07 cr [#Holi; Thu-Sun]

#MissionMangal ₹ 97.56 cr [#IndependenceDay; Thu-Sun]

#HF4 ₹ 53.22 cr [pre-#Diwali; Fri-Sun]

#GoodNewwz ₹ 65.99 cr [Fri-Sun]

#India biz."

It is also being predicted that the film's business will see a rise on New Year's holiday.

Good Newwz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by Raj Mehta and it hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.