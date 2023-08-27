Mumbai: As ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ completed a year of its release this month, superstar Aamir Khan invited the film’s team to his Mumbai house to celebrate. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who essayed the role of Aamir’s love interest in the film, too attended the get-together.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, it is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. However, it did not do well at the box office and faced a lot of controversies.

At a media event in Delhi, Kareena recently acknowledged the film's failure. She said she will always feel proud to be a part of the film irrespective of its box office performance. “Laal Singh Chadha was an amazing film. I am really proud to be part of a film with Aamir. He is a genius mind in Bollywood. The way he did it with so much love and passion, I think after 20 years also you can watch it and you will be proud to see it,” she said.

"Aamir has always experimented with his roles. He has always strived to do different things, and people who do different things do not necessarily get a 100/100," Kareena concluded. Mona Singh also featured in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

