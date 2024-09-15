Advertisement
THE BUCKINGHAM MURDERS BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'The Buckingham Murders’ Collected ₹1.62 On Day 1

‘The Buckingham Murders’ marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer and brings an intriguing, suspenseful story to the screen. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 10:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'The Buckingham Murders’ Collected ₹1.62 On Day 1 (Image: @Kareenakapoorkhan/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest release, The Buckingham Murders, has made a notable impression at the box office, with a ₹1.62 crore collection on its opening day.

This strong start is particularly impressive given the film's mature themes, intense narrative, and unique title. The film’s day 2 earnings have seen a remarkable 90 percent increase, reflecting its growing popularity and positive reception.

At the trailer launch of The Buckingham Murders that took place in Mumbai, Ektaa stated that ''The film had already recovered its budget. The Buckingham Murders full cost has been covered including its P&A. Theatrically and box office wise (in India and worldwide), it’s a profit," she said.

This performance is a standout moment in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s career, as her portrayal of the grieving mother in this mystery thriller has resonated well with audiences, leading to a significant boost in box office numbers. 

‘The Buckingham Murders’ marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer and brings an intriguing, suspenseful story to the screen. The film also features another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following their successful projects like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’. 

Released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

