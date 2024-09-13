Advertisement
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shared BTS Glimpses From The Sets Of The Buckingham Murders

The Buckingham Murders also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in key roles. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 05:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shared BTS Glimpses From The Sets Of The Buckingham Murders (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders is finally here. The film has already made a distinct mark on the hearts of the audience with its gripping trailer, leaving everyone eager to see more of this mystery thriller.

The film is indeed very special for Kareena as she is not only making her debut as a producer but has also stepped into a full-fledged intense role. While she is very proud of her choice to do this film, she is also exhilarated to show it to the world.

Taking to her social media, Kareena shared some BTS stills from the sets of The Buckingham Murders, capturing moments from the film's shoot. 

Kareen captioned the post, "As an actor, it's the choices one makes... And I am very proud of this choice

Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama... a dream I have always had to act in or produce one...but here I got the best of both worlds.

Go find a screen #TheBuckingham Murders now in cinemas."

The Buckingham Murders features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

