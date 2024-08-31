Advertisement
THE BUCKINGHAM MURDERS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer To Release On THIS Date

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' has captivated audiences ever since its gripping teaser was released, leaving fans eager for more.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer To Release On THIS Date (Image: @ektarKapoor/ Instagram)

The teaser provided a sneak peek into a world of mystery and suspense, and with the release of the first song, 'Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya,' the excitement has reached new heights.

The trailer launch event for The Buckingham Murders will be held on September 3. 

As The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's first step as a producer, it seems like she is bringing an intriguing, suspenseful story to the screen. The film also marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following blockbusters like 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Crew'.

The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024.

