Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma and kids send love from London

New Delhi: Karsima Kapoor and her kids Samiera and Kiaan Raj have joined Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur in London for the summer break.

The Kapoor sisters, along with their children, sent a whole lot of love from the British capital and posted a frame-worthy picture on Instagram. "Love," Karisma captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

The photo features Kareena, Karisma, Samiera, Kiaan and cutiepie Taimur. Kareena, sandwiched between Karisma and Samiera, holds Taimur in her arms, who sports and adorable expression.

Here's the photo we are talking about.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur flew to London some weeks ago while Karisma and family joined them on Friday.

Take a look at the fabulous photos from Kareena, Saif and Taimur's London diaries.

On the work front, Kareena is looking forward to the release 'Good News', her film with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Next up, she will begin filming 'Angrezi Medium' opposite Irrfan Khan and later, the multi-starrer 'Takht'.

Meanwhile, Karisma has shot for her debut web-series 'Mentalhood', which is yet to be released.