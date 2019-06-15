close

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma and kids send love from London

The Kapoor sisters, along with their children, sent a whole lot of love from the British capital and posted a frame-worthy picture on Instagram. "Love," Karisma captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma and kids send love from London
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

New Delhi: Karsima Kapoor and her kids Samiera and Kiaan Raj have joined Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur in London for the summer break.

The Kapoor sisters, along with their children, sent a whole lot of love from the British capital and posted a frame-worthy picture on Instagram. "Love," Karisma captioned the post, adding a heart emoji. 

The photo features Kareena, Karisma, Samiera, Kiaan and cutiepie Taimur. Kareena, sandwiched between Karisma and Samiera, holds Taimur in her arms, who sports and adorable expression. 

Here's the photo we are talking about. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#love

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Kareena, Saif and Taimur flew to London some weeks ago while Karisma and family joined them on Friday. 

Take a look at the fabulous photos from Kareena, Saif and Taimur's London diaries.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#familyfirst

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Loveee loveee loveeee 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

On the work front, Kareena is looking forward to the release 'Good News', her film with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Next up, she will begin filming 'Angrezi Medium' opposite Irrfan Khan and later, the multi-starrer 'Takht'.

Meanwhile, Karisma has shot for her debut web-series 'Mentalhood', which is yet to be released. 

