Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor to play Saif Ali Khan's former lover in Jawaani Jaaneman?

Kareena has a prominent cameo in the film, the shooting of which is being held in London. 

Kareena Kapoor to play Saif Ali Khan&#039;s former lover in Jawaani Jaaneman?
File photo

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently stationed in London, is on a roll. The actress is juggling between film shoots, her debut television show 'Dance India Dance' and spending time with her family. Kareena recently left her fans surprised after pictures of her dressed up as a cop for 'Angrezi Medium' went viral on the internet. And now, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress is all set to treat her fans with another surprise. 

If reports are to be believed, Kareena will join the cast of her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman', shooting of which is being held in London. As per reports, Kareena will do an extended cameo in the film and will play Saif's former lover or ex-wife in the family drama. 

Saif plays a man who is in his late 40s but refuses to grow up and has a different perspective towards life. However, he gets a blow when he learns that he has a teenage daughter. 

The film also features Alaia Furniturewala, who is making her debut in Bollywood with the film, and Tabu, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Earlier, Saif had mentioned that he is pleased that Tabu has agreed to be a part of the film and he is looking forward to it. 

The film also stars Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is a family-comedy film, directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Saif Ali Khan's production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film follows the relationship of a 40-year-old father, played by Saif and his daughter, played by Alaia. 

'JJ' is slated for release on November 29, 2019. 

