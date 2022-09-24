Karishma Tanna is accused of murder in Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' teaser - Watch

Mumbai: After `Scam 1992` and `Modern Love Mumbai`, filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to come up with a new project titled `Scoop`.

On Saturday, the makers unveiled a teaser of `Scoop, which stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Tejasvini Kolhapure.

Here is the post shared by the filmmaker Hansal Mehta:

Inspired by the book written by Jigna Vora, `Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison`, Scoop is a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist. Her world comes crashing down when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on.

The others charged include a notorious sharp shooter, a nefarious bookie and the infamous, Chhota Rajan. The truth is quietly buried as she waits out a trial.

The makers of Scoop said, "Adapted from Jigna Vora`s book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, the series Scoop is a gripping story of what happens when someone who covers the news, becomes the news. Karishma (Tanna) helms the show, embodying a crime journalist whose life turns upside down. We can`t wait for Tudum viewers to be the first to get the Scoop."

Shikha Talsania, Tanmay Dhanania and Inayat Sood are also a part of the Netflix project.