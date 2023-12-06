Karishma Tanna-Starrer Scoop Continues To Impress, Emerges As One Of The Most Popular Shows Of 2023 on IMDb

New Delhi: Actress Karishma Tanna's OTT debut with Hansal Mehta's Scoop has created intense waves in the indsutry. Now, the show has been ranked amongst the top 10 shows of 2023 on IMDB.

'Scoop' is inspired by the real-life story of Journalist Jigna Vora who was wrongly accused of murdering another fellow journalist. The Karishma Tanna starrer was based on the novel Jigna wrote describing her life in jail and how this tag changed her life completely.

Karishma received rave reviews for her performance. The show was hailed as quite a great one. Now with IMDB also ranking it as one of the most popular shows this year, only makes the efforts of the entire more valid. Scoop was released on Netflix in June 2023.

Recently, Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' won in two categories at the 2023 Busan Film Festival's Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards. Actor Karishma Tanna has won the 'Best Lead Actress' award for the series 'Scoop' at the Busan Film Festival 2023.

She played the role of a journalist seeking justice in a politically volatile country in the web show. In response to her win, Karishma Tanna expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "I am truly humbled and elated by this recognition at the Busan Film Festival. It has been an incredible journey bringing Jagruti Pathak to life in 'Scoop.' Big thank you to the Netflix and Hansal Sir for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. This award belongs to the entire team who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. I am immensely grateful to my fans for their unwavering support, and I hope to continue pushing boundaries and delivering powerful performances in the future."

Karishma Tanna wore a black saree on the red carpet of the Busan Film Festival, exuding cultural pride. Director Hansal Mehta spoke of the Best Asian TV Series win at the Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT awards, saying, "This is a really proud moment for us to have received this recognition for Scoop as the best Asian TV Series in Busan. Our attempt at bringing alive a story that gripped India has been received with so much love, well beyond our borders. This award bears testimony to the spirit of Jigna Vora. Without her baring her heart to us, we would not have a story. To my creative partner Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the hard work of all those who worked behind the scenes, and the highly collaborative efforts of Netflix and Matchbox Shots."

He added, "I am happy for our exemplary team of actors and crew who have made this show what it is! I'm also happy that this cautionary tale of our times is getting this recognition. There could be no more crucial time to tell this urgent story of moral, ethical, personal and journalistic hubris."