Karthikeya 2 Producer Abhishek Agarwal Announces APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic

The APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation is officially on board with Agarwal for this highly anticipated biopic.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The National award-winning film Karthikeya 2 producer Abhishek Agarwal, known for his compelling content, has announced his upcoming project which is going to be a biopic on former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. 

This film will celebrate the life of Dr Kalam, one of India’s most revered figures, tracing his journey from humble beginnings in Tamil Nadu to his esteemed role as President of India. The APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation is officially on board with Agarwal for this highly anticipated biopic.

Previously known for backing acclaimed projects such as The Kashmir Files and Goodachari, Agarwal expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture, stating, "Dr. Kalam's life is a testament to resilience, innovation, and dedication. I am honored to bring his inspiring story to the screen. This biopic will not only celebrate his achievements but also highlight his remarkable contributions to our nation."

Details about the cast is yet to be made officially.

