Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar present the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in new posters!

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar present the &#039;Pati Patni Aur Woh&#039; in new posters!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The audience is set to witness the amazingly talented trio of Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar together in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake. A day after introducing the characters, the makers have shared two new quirky posters.

The fresh posters present the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' like it is meant to be in the movie. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared it on Twitter. Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday... New posters of #PatiPatniAurWoh... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... 6 Dec 2019 release.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake is set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019. It is a remake of the 1978 classic of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

The 2019 remake has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

 

Kartik Aaryanpati patni aur wohAnanya PandayBhumi Pednekar
