Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' crosses Rs 50 crore mark at box office

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' has received rave reviews. The film surpassed expectations by minting over Rs 8 crores on day 1 and audiences have loved the fresh on-screen pairing of Kriti and Kartik. Based on the concept of living in relationships, 'Luka Chuppi' has emerged as the perfect weekend treat for moviegoers.

A week after its release, the romantic-comedy has entered the Rs 50 crore club and has emerged Kartik's biggest Week 1 grosser.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#LukaChuppi has excellent Week 1... Controlled costing ensures HIT status... Trending in Week 2 pivotal, since it faces new films and [slightly] reduced screens... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.60 cr, Thu 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 53.70 cr.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “When numbers do the talking... #LukaChuppi emerges Kartik Aaryan’s biggest *Week 1* grosser...2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 53.70 cr 2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 45.94 cr 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 39.25 cr India biz.”

'Luka Chuppi' also marks the Kriti Sanon's highest opener as solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been getting.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Luka Chuppi' marks Laxman Utekar's directorial debut and released on March 1, 2019.