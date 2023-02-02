topStoriesenglish2568703
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Romance in Shehzada’s ‘Mere Sawaal Ka’ Track Looks Dreamy - Watch

Shehzada Movie Release Date, News Update: The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is slated to hit the screens on February 17, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is lined up for release next and the makers have dropped a sizzling romantic track featuring the lead pair. After two peppy numbers, Chedkhaniyan and Munda Sona Hoon Main, makers now come up with a new track ‘Mere Sawaal Ka’ that is high on romance and brings out the great chemistry between Kartik and his co-star Kriti.

Set in the fuzzy backdrop of Delhi, ‘Mere Sawaal Ka’ is penned by Sholks Lal with beautiful composition by Pritam and mesmerising vocals by Shashwat Singh & Shalmali Kolgade.

Catch the song here: 

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, and music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on February 17, 2023.

 

