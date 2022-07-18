New Delhi: After the spectacular success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, actor Kartik Aaryan has signed a film with director Kabir Khan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. The untitled project is jointly produced by Kabir and Sajid and is touted as a mass entertainer. Sharing the update on his Instagram Kartik wrote, “This one is very special Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favorite filmmaker’s @kabirkhankk and #SajidNadiadwala Sir”.



‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘83’ director Kabir Khan also shared information on the upcoming film and divulged, “I’m excited to announce my next project starring @kartikaaryan in a never before seen avatar. I will be directing this and producing it along with my dear friend #SajidNadiadwala. The film is based on a fascinating true story with a larger than life canvas. We start shooting early next year”.

While the untitled project will bring Sajid and Kabir together once again, it will be interesting to see the hit filmmaker direct Kartik Aaryan for the first time, in a never seen before avatar.



Interestingly, this is Kartik’s first big announcement after the mega success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Though the details of the project has been kept under the wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on a large scale production and based on a true story, something that the audience would have never witnessed before and the announcement of the three giants collaborating together has certainly piqued huge curiosity amongst the movie buffs.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for director Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzaada’ that also stars Kriti Sanon. The movie is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ that starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.