close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday feature in yet another quirky poster of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

This is the first time that the lead trio has joined forces for a project.

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday feature in yet another quirky poster of &#039;Pati Patni Aur Woh&#039;

New Delhi: The latest 'it' boy of B-Town, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen as Chintu Tyagi in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake. The movie is a remake of the 1978 classic of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur respectively.

In the 2019 remake, along with Kartik, actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday will be seen playing the lead roles. The makers have unveiled the brand new quirky poster of the film ahead of the trailer launch. 

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter.

The remake has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake is set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

This is the first time that the lead trio has joined forces for a project.

Ananya made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' and this happens to be her second film.

 

 

Tags:
Kartik AaryanBhumi PednekarAnanya Pandaypati patni aur woh
Next
Story

Vidhu Vinod Chopra announces his new film 'Shikara'

Must Watch

PT4M44S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day