Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday feature in yet another quirky poster of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi: The latest 'it' boy of B-Town, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen as Chintu Tyagi in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake. The movie is a remake of the 1978 classic of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur respectively.

In the 2019 remake, along with Kartik, actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday will be seen playing the lead roles. The makers have unveiled the brand new quirky poster of the film ahead of the trailer launch.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter.

Trailer drops today... New poster of #PatiPatniAurWoh... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... 6 Dec 2019 release. #PatiPatniAurWohTrailer pic.twitter.com/pCF7Iz1bcO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2019

The remake has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake is set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

This is the first time that the lead trio has joined forces for a project.

Ananya made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' and this happens to be her second film.