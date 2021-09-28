हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan brutally trolled after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first look release, called 'sasta Akshay Kumar'

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role. On Tuesday, netizens targetted Kartik Aaryan over the film casting and expressed their disappointment.

Kartik Aaryan brutally trolled after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first look release, called &#039;sasta Akshay Kumar&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a new motion poster of his much-awaited film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', taking everyone's excitement and curiosity a notch higher. Sharing the video with his Instagram followers, Kartik wrote, "25th MARCH 2022 !!#BhoolBhulaiyaa2. At a theatre near you."

However, it appears that netizens are not very happy with the casting of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and expressed their displeasure over the same. They expressed that they wanted Akshay Kumar back in the sequel and are not happy with Kartik. One user wrote, "Akshay Kumar missing", while the other wrote, "I am thinking if this movie casted with #AkshayKumar , #PareshRawal & #RajpalYadav again then how laughter while watching film . That will super madness . #BhoolBhulaiyaa2". 

One user targetted Kartik and called him "Sasta Akshay Kumar."

Another one wrote, "Only AK Deserve krta tha ye", other comment reads as, "No one replace Akki paaji & priyadarshan Combo." 

"We Are Missing AKKI," wrote one. "Akshay kumar hi is role main suit karta hain.. Wrong casting," read another comment. 

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The audience can watch the second part in theatres on March 25, 2022. 

Bazmee and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar also shared the update. "Iss Haveli ke darwaze khulne wale hai bahut jald... Taiyaar ho. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing on 25th March 2022!," Bazmee wrote.

The film was earlier set for a July 2020 release but was pushed to November 19 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

