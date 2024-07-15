New Delhi: Based on the real-life story of the first Indian Paralympic Gold Medalist - Murlikant Petkar, Chandu Champion won a million hearts for its hard-hitting narrative and performances. Kartik Aaryan played the titular role with much elan and made his biopic a success. Bringing the role of Murlikant Petkar to life, Kartik delivered a career-defining performance. He garnered immense love from the audience and critics alike. Continuing to win hearts and a good run in the theaters, the film has completed a month of its release in the theatres. Sharing the news on social media, Kartik posted a fan’s post on his Instagram handle that read, "#murlikantpetkar @kartikaaryan BEST MOVIE Must watch!!!! #chanduchampion"

Kartik reposted the praising comment and jotted down the caption: "14thjune- 14thjuly Been a month of receiving so much love for this film... Thank you"

Released on June 14, 2024, Chandu Champion, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan, is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

The film marks Kartik's first collaboration with filmmaker Kabir Khan.