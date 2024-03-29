Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan Challenges International Footballer Harry Kane To Say A Dialogue From 'Chandu Champion'

The film is poised to emerge as the cinematic spectacle of the year, with superstar Kartik Aaryan, who is playing the titular character, adding the magic of his remarkable performance in this mammoth project. 

New Delhi: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set to present the extraordinary tale on the big screens. The film is poised to emerge as the cinematic spectacle of the year, with superstar Kartik Aaryan, who is playing the titular character, adding the magic of his remarkable performance in this mammoth project. Amid the rising excitement for the film, Kartik took along the fever of the film across the boundaries as he challenged International footballer Harry Kane to speak a dialogue from the film. 

Recently, Kartik Aaryan jetted off to the Bundesliga for a football match. On his visit to the city, the superstar received a sweet gesture from Harry Kane who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. The footballer gave an autographed jersey to the superstar. Further to this, as Kartik received the autographed jersey with immense gratitude, he challenged the footballer to say a dialogue from the film, that goes like,  "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FC Bayern (@fcbayern)

The anticipation surrounding 'Chandu Champion' is palpable, with its compelling storyline, grand scale, and intriguing premise captivating audiences' imaginations. This cinematic masterpiece not only signifies the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir but also reunites them with Sajid Nadiadwala, following their previous triumph with "Satyaprem Ki Katha." Together, they breathe life into an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, promising moviegoers an unforgettable cinematic odyssey.

Jointly produced by Sajid  Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. 

