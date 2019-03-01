Kartik Aaryan confirms being a part of Imtiaz Ali's next

New Delhi: The 'King of Monologues' Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain us yet again in an Imtiaz Ali film. The hunk of an actor confirmed the same to Mumbai Mirror and said, “Yes, I am doing Imtiaz sir’s next film. He is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it’s finally happening.”

Now that's something to chew upon for all the Kartik fans out there.

Furthermore, Mirror reports that the film is the sequel to 2009 super-hit 'Love Aaj Kal' and that the female lead will be played by none other than, Sara Ali Khan. Actor Randeep Hooda is also a part of the film, the report suggests.

A Source informed Mirror that the film is going on floors soon and will be shot largely in Delhi and Punjab.

Fans have been wanting to see Sara and Kartik star in a film together ever since the former expressed her fondness for the latter in Karan Johar's famous chat show.

Earlier, it was being said that Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan will be playing a pivotal role in the film but the actor refuted these rumours.

Excited to see Sara and Kartik share screen space? We are as well!