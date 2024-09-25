Advertisement
BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Kartik Aaryan Drops Exciting New Poster For 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

 On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a new poster for the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ cementing its release date for Diwali.

|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
Kartik Aaryan Drops Exciting New Poster For 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' (Image: @Kartikaaryan/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has booked Diwali for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a new poster from the film cementing its release date for Diwali. He wrote in the caption, “Darwaza Khulega… Iss Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3”.

With this, the film is set to clash at the box office with another legacy film ‘Singham Again’ which belongs to the cop universe of Rohit Shetty. Since the film also stars Vidya Balan, the OG Manjulika, the poster makes a reference to the first part of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ where the spirit of Manjulika is locked inside a room of the palace.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba. While in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Kartik romanced Kiara Advani’s character on-screen, in the 3rd installment, he will be seen starring opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri.

The film also stars Bollywood royalties Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Earlier, Kartik announced the wrap-up of the film on his Instagram. The video, shared by the actor, showed the director of the film Anees Bazmee playfully scolding the film’s unit when the monitor in front of him shows Kartik announcing the wrap up of the film.

Anees then walked up to Kartik, and the two hugged as they cut the cake and celebrated the culmination of production with their unit. Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is set to release during Diwali.

