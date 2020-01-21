हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan introduces Raghu with throwback picture from sets of 'Love Aaj Kal'

`Love Aaj Kal` is the much-awaited sequel to Imtiaz Ali`s 2009 release of the same name which featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The movie will feature Sara Ali Khan alongside Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Kartik Aaryan introduces Raghu with throwback picture from sets of &#039;Love Aaj Kal&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan shared an adorable throwback picture from the sets of his upcoming romantic-drama `Love Aaj Kal` as he introduced to his character Raghu striking a pose to mimic Salman Khan from one of his 90`s flicks.

The 29-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and shared the picture of his character in the movie. He captioned the picture as "Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya. Meet my other half #Raghu #Kal #1990 #LoveAajkal."

In the picture, Kartik is seen dressed in a school uniform with a white shirt, beige coloured trousers, and blue tie. His clean-shaven look added to the innocence of the character. The picture also has a Salman Khan connection as it captures Kartik posing like Salman with the `Wanted` star`s picture from the 1990s in the background.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles.

The movie, which is set to release on February 14, 2020, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe. (ANI)

Love Aaj KalKartik AaryanSara Ali Khan
