Kartik Aaryan Is Overwhelmed For Fans' Unreal Love To 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' Reveals His Favourite Scene

New Delhi: The national heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying audiences’ love for his character Sattu whose demeanour has impressed women around the country and is coming across as the new-age romantic hero.

Currently, the young superstar is winning love for his film Satyaprem Ki Katha and his performance is being hailed as one of the best of his career. While this new-age romantic hero has struck a chord with the people, a certain scene is standing out for many in the audience and winning him lots of claps, hoots and whistles.

Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a reaction video of a video reactor on a particular audience-loved scene which fans are out and out hailing for its emotional intensity. He writes “The love for this particular moment I keep getting is unreal Thank you so much plus its My Fav too #SatyaPremKiKatha

#BeLikeSattu #Repost (Kartik Liked )"



Kartik Aaryan, known for his boy-next-door charm and effortless on-screen presence, has taken his popularity to new heights with his latest cinematic outing. As Sattu, he embodies a character that encourages and supports the love of his life, becoming a beacon of strength during her struggles. Kartik’s female fans were so impressed by his character that soon after the film’s release, #BeLikeSattu started trending online, and not only the film but even the character has proven a big hit.

With this film, Kartik showcases his growth as an actor and his ability to connect with the audience on a deeper level. And while SPKK continues a strong run at the box office, up next he has already started work on his film with Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and another romantic film by Anurag Basu in the pipeline.