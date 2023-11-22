Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar End Feud Officially, Announce Collaboration After Dostana 2 Fallout

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited collaboration between Bollywood dashing actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar is finally taking place. Days after stating that he is looking forward to collaborate with the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor, Karan Johar on Wednesday announced a meaty project featuring the actor as the lead. The thrilling announcement comes on the day when Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 33rd birthday, i.e. on November 22.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar treated fans with this exciting news and wrote, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day!! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies & @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025!!!!"



He also wished Kartik on his special day. "Kartik, happy birthday to you...may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen @ektarkapoor, being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different!!!," Karan added.

Kartik Aaryan too reacted to Karan Johar's post and dropped a red heart emoji. He too shared the same post on Instagram with the caption, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life. a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeipm and the powerhouse @karanjohar and @ektarkapoor."

Speculations of a rift between Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar started doing rounds after the actor walked out of Dharma Productions' much-anticipated project 'Dostana 2' with the makers announcing that they will be recasting their upcoming film. 'Dostana 2' was announced in 2019. In 2021, reports began circulating that Kartik Aryan and Karan Johar have had a fallout, leading to the former's exit from the project. Rumours also surfaced that Kartik, who was to star opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film, apparently had developed some issues with her, due to their reported break-up, and it all culminated into a big fight on the sets.



However, reports of their reconcillation emerged after the two were spotted chatting on multiple occasions.

