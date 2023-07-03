trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629964
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Surprise Fans At Theatre During 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Screening

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:28 AM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, on Sunday, surprised the audience as the duo arrived at a theatre in Mumbai during the screening of their recently released film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a video which she captioned, "When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that's when you realise magic has been created. A moment to cherish forever. All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha." 

 

In the video, the on-screen pair could be seen entering the theatre just after the film ended. Seeing Sattu and Katha in real life, the excited audience gave them a standing ovation for their performance in the film.

Kartik also dropped a video and captioned it, "This Standing Ovation isn't just for Sattu and Katha but for the entire team that worked tirelessly towards this result. Gratitude."

 

The duo folded their hands and thanked the audience at the theatre. The film has been getting a positive response from the audience. Soon after the duo dropped the videos, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "Hats off .. Beautiful movie, powerful performance," a fan commented.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. The film introduced Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

Kartik will be next seen in director Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and Kabir Khan's next and in Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3'.
Kiara will be next seen in director Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite Ram Charan.

