Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' New Poster Is All Things Love, Trailer To Release Tomorrow

New Delhi: After a long wait, the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is all set for its release tomorrow. After giving a glimpse of this upcoming romantic musical love saga with the teaser and 'Naseeb Se' song, the makers dropped a beautiful poster, just a day before the release of the trailer. This has surely raised the excitement for the release of the film.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is one of the most talked about films currently. Ever since the teaser of the film was released, it fondly stated the beginning of the love season. Bringing the blockbuster Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani back on the screen after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is ruling the hearts of audiences with its soulful music and mesmerizing larger-than-life visuals. While all this has compiled up to raise the excitement of the audience to have more of this romantic love story, the makers brought an absolute surprise for the audience with a lovely poster. Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the poster showed the chemistry of this magical couple. As this poster is nothing less than a treat, the trailer of the film is all set for its release tomorrow.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.