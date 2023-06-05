Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer Takes Social Media By Storm

New Delhi: The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' took social media by storm. The trailer has been trending on number 1.

After releasing an absolutely mind-blowing teaser, later a soulful song 'Naseeb Se', and a beautiful romantic poster, the much-awaited trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has finally out. Bringing back love to the big screens of Indian cinema, the trailer promises an out-and-out pure love story for the audience after a long time. The trailer brings back the crackling chemistry of the most loved on-screen pair, Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani, and netizens can not have enough of them. As a result, #SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer hashtag is trending on No. 1 on social media.

Having left the entire social media universe talking about it, the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha is garnering immense love from all across the nation. The netizens flooded the social media handles with their comments praising the magnificent visuals and the adorable chemistry of the lead stars.

"Just watched the trailer of #SatyaPremKiKatha and I'm blown away! _ It's a perfect blend of romance, emotions, and drama, with fantastic acting by the entire cast. @advani_kiara looks absolutely stunning alongside @TheAaryanKartik. #bollywoodromance #SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer — Ekansh Kene (@EkanshKene) June 5, 2023

#SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer is really an amazing one to watch. I am super excited nd very happy for watching this trailer no words_ — vk978 (@vk9781) June 5, 2023

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. The upcoming romantic-drama will be released in theaters on June 29, 2023.