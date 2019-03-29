हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi earns over Rs 91 crore at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood's latest heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's rom-com Luka Chuppi has performed decently at the Box Office. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#LukaChuppi has almost exhausted its run... But the job is done: Has put up an excellent total... [Week 4] Fri 61 lakhs, Sat 81 lakhs, Sun 97 lakhs, Mon 43 lakhs, Tue 36 lakhs, Wed 43 lakhs, Thu 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 91.03 cr. India biz."

Adarsh has also shared a weekwise collections. He wrote, "#LukaChuppi⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 53.70 cr
Week 2: ₹ 21.54 cr
Week 3: ₹ 11.75 cr
Week 4: ₹ 4.04 cr
Total: ₹ 91.03 cr
India biz. SUPER HIT.

#LukaChuppi benchmarks...
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 7
₹ 75 cr: Day 14
India biz."

Touted as Kartik's highest grosser ever, Luka Chuppi will soon enter the coveted 100 crore club.

The film revolves around the concept of living in relationships and has received special attention from the young audience of the country. Luka Chuppi stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in important roles. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by debutant  Laxman Utekar.

