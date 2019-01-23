Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer 'Luka Chuppi' first poster out!

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Luka Chuppi' will hit the screens on March 1 this year makers are leaving no stone unturned in raising curiosity around the film. The romantic-comedy has been helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

The first poster of 'Luka Chuppi' is now out and after looking at it, we can't help but wonder what is the secret that the on-screen pair is trying to keep from everyone!

Check it out here:

'Luka Chuppi' is Utekar's Bollywood debut as a director. The film will also feature Aparshakti Khurrana and actor Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Coming to the lead actor Kartik, he has had a great time at box office with his latest 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' proving to be a money spinner. The film was loved by the audience and sent cash registers ringing as soon as it released. Kartik is known as the 'King of Monologues' in Bollywood ever since his monologue from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' went viral.

On the other hand, Kriti was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. She also made a special appearance in song 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' from 'Stree'. Kriti has several interesting projects in her kitty that include Kalank, Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4.

Here's wishing the duo all the very best for the release!