Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Luka Chuppi' new poster out—See inside

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer &#039;Luka Chuppi&#039; new poster out—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's fresh on-screen pairing is set to entice the viewers in 'Luka Chuppi'. The music of the film is already making waves and has been widely appreciated by the fans.

The makers have unveiled a brand new poster of the movie which looks quirky and fun. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details, “Arrives on 1 March 2019... New poster of #LukaChuppi... Stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak... Directed by Laxman Utekar... Produced by Dinesh Vijan.”

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 1, 2019. 'Luka Chuppi' also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts.

Kartik and Kriti have their calendars packed with interesting movies in their kitty. He became the nation's heartthrob after the success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. He has 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the pipeline besides a new rom-com with Disha Patani.

The actress, on the other hand, has a packed 2019 with not one but five films in her kitty. She has 'Luka Chuppi', 'Kalank', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Housefull 4' and 'Panipat' to keep her busy

So, are you looking forward to watching this one?

 

Kartik AaryanKriti Sanonluka chuppiluka chuppi new posterBollywood
