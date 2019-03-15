हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Luka Chuppi' stays rock steady at Box Office

The movie features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts. 

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer &#039;Luka Chuppi&#039; stays rock steady at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood gen-next actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's on-screen pairing in 'Luka Chuppi' has won a million hearts. People have thronged theatres in huge numbers, giving big thumbs up to this new age romance.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the plot of this young couple wanting to stay in a live-in relationship but face family intrusion has hit the right chord with the young audience.

Noted film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: “#LukaChuppi is rock-steady in Week 2... Displays healthy trending... Patronage from youth has emerged its biggest strength... Crosses ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 2.07 cr, Wed 1.96 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 75.24 cr. India biz.

“#LukaChuppi biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 53.70 cr

Week 2: ₹ 21.54 cr

Total: ₹ 75.24 cr

India biz.

Theatrical verdict: HIT.

#LukaChuppi benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 7

₹ 75 cr: Day 14

India biz.

The movie features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The movie hit the screens on March 1, 2019.

 

Luka Chuppi collectionsKartik Aaryanluka chuppiluka chuppi box office collectionsKriti Sanon
