Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Luka Chuppi' stays rock steady at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood gen-next actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's on-screen pairing in 'Luka Chuppi' has won a million hearts. People have thronged theatres in huge numbers, giving big thumbs up to this new age romance.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the plot of this young couple wanting to stay in a live-in relationship but face family intrusion has hit the right chord with the young audience.

Noted film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: “#LukaChuppi is rock-steady in Week 2... Displays healthy trending... Patronage from youth has emerged its biggest strength... Crosses ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 2.07 cr, Wed 1.96 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 75.24 cr. India biz.

#LukaChuppi is rock-steady in Week 2... Displays healthy trending... Patronage from youth has emerged its biggest strength... Crosses ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 2.07 cr, Wed 1.96 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 75.24 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

“#LukaChuppi biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 53.70 cr

Week 2: ₹ 21.54 cr

Total: ₹ 75.24 cr

India biz.

Theatrical verdict: HIT.

#LukaChuppi benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 7

₹ 75 cr: Day 14

India biz.

#LukaChuppi⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 53.70 cr

Week 2: ₹ 21.54 cr

Total: ₹ 75.24 cr

India biz.

Theatrical verdict: HIT.#LukaChuppi benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 7

₹ 75 cr: Day 14

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

The movie features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The movie hit the screens on March 1, 2019.